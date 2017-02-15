** DLF Ltd shares fall nearly 5 pct to lowest since
Dec. 26, 2016
** Co posted 46 pct fall in Dec-qtr consol profit to 981.4
rupees ($14.67 million), as the government's demonetisation move
had short-term negative impact on secondary sales
** "The performance in the last quarter was subdued as
markets adjusted itself to new paradigm initiated by
demonetisation move," DLF said on Tuesday (bit.ly/2lfwlFT)
** Discussion with short-listed investors for cumulative
compulsorily convertible preference share (CCPS) holders to sell
stake in DLF Cyber City (DCCDL) at an advanced stage and
conversion period for CCPS issued to the promoters in DCCDL
extended by a year, DLF added
** Shares have fallen about 8 pct in Oct-Dec, during which
period the Indian government announced its decision to ban
higher denomination notes
($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees)