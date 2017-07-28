FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-India's Dr. Reddy's Labs extends fall as Q1 results weigh
#India Market News
July 28, 2017 / 5:08 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Dr. Reddy's Labs extends fall as Q1 results weigh

1 Min Read

** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd extend losses from Thursday, fall as much as 6.6 pct to their lowest since May 30

** Stock top pct loser on the NSE index

** Co's Q1 net profit more than halved, dragged by regulatory hurdles and pricing pressures in the United States, new tax structure in India

** "We see earnings growth slowing down in FY18 before recovering in FY19 and FY20," Morgan Stanley analysts say

** Slowdown will come from higher competition in the U.S., lack of new product approvals, and higher costs, they add

