** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd fall as
much as 4.21 pct to their lowest since Aug 13, 2014
** U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) completes
audit of drugmaker's formulation manufacturing unit near the
city of Vishakapatnam in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh,
according to an exchange filing on Wednesday bit.ly/2ngJagl
** U.S. FDA issues form 483 with 13 observations for
Vishakapatnam facility
** An FDA Form 483 is issued to companies when the
inspection ends, when the investigator has observed conditions
that may constitute violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act
** As of Wednesday's close, stock down 7 pct this year
compared with a 9 pct increase in the broader NSE index