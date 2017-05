** Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rise as much as 3.1 pct

** Stock top pct gainer on NSE index; biggest intra-day pct gain in two weeks

** U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) completes audit of co's Srikakulam plant in southern state of Andhra Pradesh, with no observations, according to an exchange filing on Friday bit.ly/2oNNcAQ

** Up to Thursday's close, stock has fallen 13.7 pct this year