BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
** Shares of Dredging Corp of India Ltd jump as much as 16.7 pct to highest since June 11, 2014
** Govt is looking to sell a 51 pct stake in Dredging Corp, The Economic Times reported, citing two senior govt officials (bit.ly/2lMMLl4)
** It currently holds 73.47 pct stake in company as of Dec. 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data
** Dredging Corp could not be immediately reached for comment
** Stock had risen about 16 pct this year up to Friday's close
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
May 26 The benchmark BSE index rallied on Friday to end above 31,000 for the first time, as higher derivatives rollover led to strong follow-up buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd .