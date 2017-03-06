** Shares of Dredging Corp of India Ltd jump as much as 16.7 pct to highest since June 11, 2014

** Govt is looking to sell a 51 pct stake in Dredging Corp, The Economic Times reported, citing two senior govt officials (bit.ly/2lMMLl4)

** It currently holds 73.47 pct stake in company as of Dec. 31, 2016 - Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** Dredging Corp could not be immediately reached for comment

** Stock had risen about 16 pct this year up to Friday's close