BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong'

** Battery storage company Exide Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.7 pct to 223 rupees

** Exide's net profit after tax fell 3.6 pct to 1.89 bln rupees ($29.47 mln) due to higher tax expenses

** Company's June-quarter total income is 23.90 bln rupees compared with 22.80 bln rupees last year

** HDFC Securities calls results "strong", says operating profit margins were stronger than expected

** Adds that it expects "growth momentum to remain strong" from FY2017-19 due to strong auto original equipment manufacturing (OEM) sector and demand for replacement batteries

** HDFC maintains stock rating as "buy" with a target price of 262 rupees

** Stock up 20.6 pct this year, as of Wednesday's close