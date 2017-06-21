BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Indian oil explorers fall, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.13 pct, while Oil India slips as much as 1.91 pct
** Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, trading around multi-month lows as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output
** Oil refiners also fell as analysts point to a possibility of inventory loss on falling crude oil prices. Bharat Petroleum Corp sheds 1.77 pct, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp is down 1.65 pct
** However, airlines stocks rose as jet fuel is the biggest cost for low-budget carriers. Spicejet Ltd up 3.6 pct, Jet Airways rises 3.02 pct and InterGlobe Aviation climbs 2.1 pct
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.