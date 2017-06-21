** Indian oil explorers fall, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp down as much as 2.13 pct, while Oil India slips as much as 1.91 pct

** Oil prices dipped on Wednesday, trading around multi-month lows as investors discounted evidence of strong compliance by OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers with a deal to cut global output

** Oil refiners also fell as analysts point to a possibility of inventory loss on falling crude oil prices. Bharat Petroleum Corp sheds 1.77 pct, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp is down 1.65 pct

** However, airlines stocks rose as jet fuel is the biggest cost for low-budget carriers. Spicejet Ltd up 3.6 pct, Jet Airways rises 3.02 pct and InterGlobe Aviation climbs 2.1 pct