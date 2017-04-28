** Shares of Federal Bank Ltd jump as much as 13.67
pct to a record high
** March-qtr net profit surges to 2.57 bln rupees ($40.04
mln) from 102.6 mln rupees last year
** Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fall to
2.33 pct at end-March, from 2.77 pct in the previous qtr
** Separately, the bank approves fund raising of up to 25
bln rupees via issue of equity capital
** More than 46 mln shares change hands, 6.2 times their
30-day moving avg
** Stock has risen 41 pct this year up to Thursday's close
($1 = 64.1875 Indian rupees)