** Shares of Future Retail Ltd jump as much as 7.04 pct to a record high

** Board approves separation of company's home retail business into Praxis Home Retail Pvt Ltd via demerger

** Says will seek listing for Praxis Home Retail

** Separately, board also approves increase in foreign investment limit to 49 pct from 24 pct

** Stock had more than doubled in value this year as of Wednesday's close