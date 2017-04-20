** Integrated energy company GAIL (India) Ltd rises as much as 4.6 pct to 412 rupees, its highest since Oct 2014

** Stock clears a resistance near the psychological level of 400 rupees tmsnrt.rs/2otWFcA

** Trend intensity indicator (TI) rises to 16 from Wednesday's level of 14, indicating the start of a new uptrend

** MACD is also positive and above its signal line, favorable for the stock

** Compared to broader market, valuations for energy stocks look cheaper; BSE Oil & Gas Index trading at 12 month forward PE of 13, broader NSE Index trading at 20.09

** GAIL is trading at a 12 month forward PE of 14.17

** Break above stock's record high of 413.92 rupees hit on Oct. 31, 2014 will further confirm the upside

