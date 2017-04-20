** Integrated energy company GAIL (India) Ltd
rises as much as 4.6 pct to 412 rupees, its highest since Oct
2014
** Stock clears a resistance near the psychological level of
400 rupees tmsnrt.rs/2otWFcA
** Trend intensity indicator (TI) rises to 16 from
Wednesday's level of 14, indicating the start of a new uptrend
** MACD is also positive and above its signal line,
favorable for the stock
** Compared to broader market, valuations for energy stocks
look cheaper; BSE Oil & Gas Index trading at 12 month
forward PE of 13, broader NSE Index trading at 20.09
** GAIL is trading at a 12 month forward PE of 14.17
** Break above stock's record high of 413.92 rupees hit on
Oct. 31, 2014 will further confirm the upside
