** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15

** Company posted a 69 pct fall in Q4 profit on Monday, on account of impairment charge on an investment

** "We remain cautious on GAIL on account of significant long-term LNG contracts, which are expensive relative to spot prices, and are likely to remain an overhang for some time," analysts at Jefferies write

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since Jan 15, 2016