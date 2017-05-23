BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Shares of state-run GAIL (India) Ltd fall as much as 5.8 pct to their lowest since Feb 15
** Company posted a 69 pct fall in Q4 profit on Monday, on account of impairment charge on an investment
** "We remain cautious on GAIL on account of significant long-term LNG contracts, which are expensive relative to spot prices, and are likely to remain an overhang for some time," analysts at Jefferies write
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since Jan 15, 2016
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.