** Integrated energy company GAIL (India) Ltd slumps as much as 5.13 pct to its lowest since Feb 15 as shares start trading ex-bonus

** Stock among top pct losers on Nifty

** "This is just a bonus adjustment. A lot of people play the bonus trade and that is what has probably impacted the stock." - analyst

** Company said on Feb 22 that it would issue one bonus share for existing three equity shares (bit.ly/2lFTpyD)

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen about 18 pct this year compared with a 9 pct increase in the broader NSE index