** Integrated energy company GAIL (India) Ltd
slumps as much as 5.13 pct to its lowest since Feb 15 as shares
start trading ex-bonus
** Stock among top pct losers on Nifty
** "This is just a bonus adjustment. A lot of people play
the bonus trade and that is what has probably impacted the
stock." - analyst
** Company said on Feb 22 that it would issue one bonus
share for existing three equity shares (bit.ly/2lFTpyD)
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had risen about 18 pct
this year compared with a 9 pct increase in the broader NSE
index