BUZZ-India's Bank of Baroda hits near 3-month low; technicals indicate more downside
** Bank of Baroda shares fall as much as 1.52 pct to 165.5 rupees, their lowest since 24 Mar
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Co posted a consolidated Q4 profit of 1.84 bln rupees ($28.62 million), missing analysts' estimates of 5.93 bln rupees, as sales across Europe and Latin America fell (bit.ly/2q7BNMY)
** Stock hits lowest since June 24, 2016
** Shares post biggest pct intraday fall since Aug. 19, 2009 ($1 = 64.2825 Indian rupees)
June 19 Indian shares rose on Monday as banking stocks gained on hopes that a central bank initiative directing lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against large loan defaulters would help reduce the levels of bad debt hampering credit growth in the country.