BUZZ-India's PSP Projects falls on debut after $33 mln IPO
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
** Shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 7.4 pct to their highest since Jan. 6, 2016
** Company completes strategic debt restructuring of unit GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd (bit.ly/2leQlnH)
** Out of the total outstanding debt of 88 bln rupees ($1.32 billion), 29.92 bln rupees has been converted into equity, it said
** Conversion now leaves company's consortium of lenders with 52.4 pct stake, the balance would be held by GMR
** Up to Thursday's close, stock has gained about 26 pct this year ($1 = 66.7050 Indian rupees)
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013