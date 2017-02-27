** Shares of GMR Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 7.4 pct to their highest since Jan. 6, 2016

** Company completes strategic debt restructuring of unit GMR Chhattisgarh Energy Ltd (bit.ly/2leQlnH)

** Out of the total outstanding debt of 88 bln rupees ($1.32 billion), 29.92 bln rupees has been converted into equity, it said

** Conversion now leaves company's consortium of lenders with 52.4 pct stake, the balance would be held by GMR

** Up to Thursday's close, stock has gained about 26 pct this year ($1 = 66.7050 Indian rupees)