** Shares of Godrej Properties Ltd rise as much as pct 15.7 pct to 586 rupees, their highest ever

** Co says it sold over 1,000 apartments since March in Mumbai, Pune and Noida (bit.ly/2pWsO1F)

** Over 4.5 mln shares change hands, more than 10 times the 30-day average

** Stock rises for the fourth straight session, leads gains in the Nifty Realty index

