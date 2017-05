** Shares of Gruh Finance Ltd jump as much as 8.06 pct to their highest since April 5

** The housing finance company's March-qtr net profit after tax rises about 26 pct to 1.10 bln rupees, according to an exchange filing on Monday

** Company also recommends dividend of 2.80 rupees per share

** More than 630,000 shares traded, nearly 3.5 times their 30-day moving average

** Stock up 14 pct this year as of Monday's close