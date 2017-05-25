BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Shares of GVK Power & Infrastructure fall as much as 9 pct to 5 rupees, their lowest since June 10, 2016
** Co's March-qtr loss widened, hurt by a 87 pct jump in expenses
** About 4.8 mln shares traded as of 0510 GMT, nearly twice the stock's 30-day avg
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since November 2016
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.