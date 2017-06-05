BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** GVK Power and Infrastructure's shares rise as much as 4.2 pct
** Company said on Friday it will sell its 10 pct residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.53 million)
** Toronto-listed Fairfax India said it will own combined 48 pct interest in BIAL on deal completion
** Proceeds to be used for reducing GVK's debt obligations
** Stock has gained 10.2 pct this year as of Friday's close ($1 = 64.3300 Indian rupees)
June 21 Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.