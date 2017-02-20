** Lloyd Electric and Engineering shares fall as
much as 15.1 pct to 278.00 rupees, posting their biggest
intraday pct drop since Nov. 9
** Havells India Ltd shares fall as much as 2.6
pct to 415.10 rupees
** Havells to buy unit of Lloyd that sells air conditioners
and televisions in a 15.5 billion-rupee deal ($231.14 million),
companies said on Sunday
** Havells plans to fund deal through mix of debt and
internal accruals; Lloyd to use proceeds to reduce debt
** It will be more challenging for Havells to execute
strongly in air conditioner market, compared to existing
business - Kotak Securities analysts
** Havells' current business and competitive intensity in
consumer durable business and margin dilution will be near-term
challenges, Morgan Stanley analysts write
($1 = 67.0600 Indian rupees)