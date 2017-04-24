** HDFC Bank Ltd's shares rise as much as 2.12 pct
to a record high of 1,528.35 rupees
** Extend gains into a fifth straight session
** India's second-biggest lender by assets on Friday
reported higher-than-expected profit of 39.9 bln rupees ($618.48
mln) for March quarter
** Q4 bad loan ratio remains sequentially stable at 1.05 pct
** Key positive was strong acceleration in core
pre-provision operating profit growth, helped by strong loan
growth, margins, and fees - Morgan Stanley writes in a note
** Stock had risen 24 pct this year as of Friday's close