BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd gain as much as 9.5 pct to a record high of 1,454 rupees
** India's central bank on Thursday allowed foreign investors to resume buying in HDFC Bank after foreign holding in bank fell below maximum limit of 74 percent
** Nearly 20 mln shares change hands in the first five minutes after the bell, about 14 times the 30-day moving average
** Nifty Private Bank index rises 2.95 pct
** Nifty Bank Index and Nifty Financial Services index touch record high
** "Depending upon foreign interest, the foreign ownership can go up fairly quickly given the likely low FII headroom," Morgan Stanley analysts say in a note on HDFC Bank
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share