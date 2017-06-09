BRIEF-Sri Lanka cenbank keeps key monetary policy rates steady
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
** Indian pharma companies receive 47 downgrades in the past one month, the highest among all sectors - StarMine
** The outlook will be muted for at least two quarters, says Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president, Centrum Broking
** Sector is hit by generic drugs' price erosion in the United States due to higher competition and consolidation of distributors along with U.S. FDA quality concerns and rupee appreciation
** United States is Indian pharma's largest export market
** Last month, Sun Pharma said 2018 sales may fall as U.S. market gets tougher
** Pharma sector is the biggest decliner among all sectors this year tmsnrt.rs/2rbUqfq
** Modi's generics-only drugs plan worries health experts and Indian pharma sector (RM: gaurav.dogra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady
June 23 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0143 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 111.320 111.32 0.00 Sing dlr 1.390 1.3899 -0.01 Taiwan dlr 30.440 30.442 +0.01 Korean won 1140.500 1140.9 +0.04 Baht 33.980 33.97