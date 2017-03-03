** Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's
biggest producer of aluminium and copper, rise as much as 2.9
pct to 194.90 rupees
** Company sells new shares to investors to raise up to $500
million through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to
repay debt and for working capital - term sheet
** Hindalco offering shares at price range of 183-189.45
rupees, compared with its Thursday close of 189.45 rupees
** Although the placement would result in a dilution of
shares, investors encouraged by the pricing
** Up to Thursday's close, stock gained about 22 pct so far
in the year