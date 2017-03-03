** Shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, rise as much as 2.9 pct to 194.90 rupees

** Company sells new shares to investors to raise up to $500 million through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to repay debt and for working capital - term sheet

** Hindalco offering shares at price range of 183-189.45 rupees, compared with its Thursday close of 189.45 rupees

** Although the placement would result in a dilution of shares, investors encouraged by the pricing

** Up to Thursday's close, stock gained about 22 pct so far in the year