2 days ago
BUZZ-India's Hindustan Unilever hits record high after profit beat
#India Market News
July 19, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's Hindustan Unilever hits record high after profit beat

1 Min Read

** Hindustan Unilever Ltd rises as much as 3.2 pct to a record high of 1,195.05 rupees

** Co reported a 9 pct increase in June-qtr net profit at 12.83 bln rupees ($199.42 million), beating expectations

** Deutsche Bank raises the consumer goods maker's target price to 1,200 rupees from 1,050 rupees, keeps "buy" rating

** Says Hindustan Unilever enjoyed "superior execution" in the previous quarter, cites positive trends such as "premiumisation" in homecare division, launch of herbal and natural brand

** Stock on track for seventh consecutive session of gains

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen 40.1 pct this year compared with a 20 pct gain in the broader NSE index ($1 = 64.3350 Indian rupees)

