BRIEF-ONGC chairman says has asked government to review gas prices
* Chairman says has asked government to review gas prices Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
** India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) offers 18,000 tonnes of naphtha for April 17-19 loading from Mumbai in its first tender seen this year, traders say
** It is not clear why HMEL made the offer but the refiner has a one-month long maintenance at the 180,000-barrel-per-day Bathinda refinery from end-April
** Traders add that the HMEL cargo is not for naphtha crackers due to the high olefins content but suitable as a gasoline blending component
** HMEL was last seen making a spot naphtha offer for August loading last year, Reuters data shows (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18