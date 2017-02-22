BUZZ-India's PSP Projects falls on debut after $33 mln IPO
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
** Shares of India's business process outsourcing company, HOV Services Ltd, rise as much as 18.8 pct to their highest since Nov. 19, 2007
** Company approves merger deal worth about $2.8 billion between SourceHOV LLC, tech-based services provider Novitex Holdings and special purpose acquisition company Quinpario Acquisition Corp.2 (bit.ly/2lKsn88)
** As per the deal, HOV Services' unit HOVS LLC, as a shareholder of SourceHOV will get 28.7 mln newly issued shares of Quinpario
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan. 10
** About 3.5 mln shares change hands as of 0656 GMT, more than eight times the stock's 30-day average of 418,977 shares
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock has gained 59 pct this year
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013