2 days ago
BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank falls after Q1 results; concerns over asset quality
July 28, 2017 / 4:18 AM / 2 days ago

BUZZ-India's ICICI Bank falls after Q1 results; concerns over asset quality

1 Min Read

** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd fall as much as 3 pct to 298 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since April 20

** The country's 3rd biggest lender by assets posted an 8 pct drop in Q1 profit on Thursday although bad loan additions, or slippages, were the lowest in seven quarters

** Morgan Stanley says expects ICICI Bank's slippages and credit costs in 2017/18 to stay elevated; retains 'underweight'

** "ICICI Bank reported a soft quarter with no clarity on the asset quality 'rabbit hole' contrary to street's expectation of things getting better," Jefferies says

** Nomura analysts say the bank's core operating performance was weak and asset quality performance and management's commentary was 'uninspiring'

** ICICI has the highest non-performing loans in absolute terms among non-state banks

