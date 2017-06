** Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd gain as much as 8.7 pct to 296.55 rupees; posts biggest intra-day pct gain since May 2014

** Lender said it expects addition to its bad loans to be significantly lower this financial year, but reported smaller than expected rise in March-qtr profit

** Nomura highlights a surprise improvement in net interest margins, which it says was driven by one-offs and lower slippages

** 40 of 50 analysts rate the stock "buy" or higher, 7 "hold" and 3 "sell" or lower – Thomson Reuters Eikon data

** More than 38.3 mln shares traded, 2.5 times their 30-day moving avg