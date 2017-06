** Shares of state-run IDBI Bank fall as much as 3.3 pct

** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday

** PCA is triggered if a bank's net non-performing assets ratio crosses 6 pct

** IDBI, which is almost 74 percent owned by the Indian government, had a net bad loans ratio of 9.61 percent as of December

** As of Tuesday's close, stock had gained about 18 pct this year