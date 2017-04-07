** Telecom stock Bharti Airtel gains as much as 2.3 pct, Idea Cellular gains as much as 2.9 pct

** Rival Reliance Jio Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries, says telecom regulator asked it to withdraw a 3-month complementary offer to subscribers

** Jio said last month customers under Jio Prime plan who pay a monthly fee by April 15 would receive three months of free services

** Jio said it will withdraw the offer "as soon as operationally feasible"

** Reliance Industries falls as much as 1.8 pct