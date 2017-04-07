BUZZ-India's Cipla plunges to 11-mth low on unexpected Q4 loss
** Cipla Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 480.2 rupees, its lowest since June 27, 2016
** Telecom stock Bharti Airtel gains as much as 2.3 pct, Idea Cellular gains as much as 2.9 pct
** Rival Reliance Jio Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries, says telecom regulator asked it to withdraw a 3-month complementary offer to subscribers
** Jio said last month customers under Jio Prime plan who pay a monthly fee by April 15 would receive three months of free services
** Jio said it will withdraw the offer "as soon as operationally feasible"
** Reliance Industries falls as much as 1.8 pct
** Cipla Ltd drops as much as 4.7 pct to 480.2 rupees, its lowest since June 27, 2016
May 25 India's BSE index hit a record high late in the session on Thursday as banks rallied on continued hopes of central bank and government action to tackle bad debt in the sector, with sentiment further boosted by gains in Asian shares.