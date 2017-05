** Shares of Idea Cellular fall as much as 4.8 pct to 109.10 rupees

** More than 120 mln shares change hands in a single block deal at 110.45 rupees per share on the BSE

** Stock top percentage loser on the broader NSE index

** Providence Equity Partners selling its 3.3 pct stake in the phone carrier - term sheet

** As of Monday's close, stock has gained about 54.5 pct so far this year