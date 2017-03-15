** Telecom services provider Idea Cellular's shares
rise as much as 13 pct to 116.45 rupees
** Idea to demerge tower business portfolio and sell
majority stake to American Tower Corp, CNBC tweets,
citing unidentified sources (bit.ly/2nDbQ3t)
** Idea and ATC seek to close deal before a proposed Idea
merger with Vodafone India, CNBC tweets
** Idea Cellular was not immediately available for comment;
email queries to ATC were not answered outside of regular
business hours
** Idea's shares have risen about 32 pct since Jan. 27, when
both Idea and Vodafone confirmed talks of a merger