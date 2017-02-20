** Idea Cellular's shares gain as much as 5.5 pct to 111.75 rupees, posting their biggest intraday pct gain in over two weeks

** Vodafone Group, Idea likely to seal merger pact within a month, according to a report by the PTI carried in the Economic Times (bit.ly/2lZcw6c)

** Vodafone confirmed on Jan. 30 it was in talks to merge its Indian unit with local rival Idea in a deal that would create a new market leader better able to contest a brutal new price war

** Idea shares have risen about 35 pct since Jan. 27, when the companies confirmed talks of a merger

** Idea and Vodafone India did not immediately respond to email queries from Reuters