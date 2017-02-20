** Idea Cellular's shares gain as much as 5.5 pct
to 111.75 rupees, posting their biggest intraday pct gain in
over two weeks
** Vodafone Group, Idea likely to seal merger pact
within a month, according to a report by the PTI carried in the
Economic Times (bit.ly/2lZcw6c)
** Vodafone confirmed on Jan. 30 it was in talks to merge
its Indian unit with local rival Idea in a deal that would
create a new market leader better able to contest a brutal new
price war
** Idea shares have risen about 35 pct since Jan. 27, when
the companies confirmed talks of a merger
** Idea and Vodafone India did not immediately respond to
email queries from Reuters