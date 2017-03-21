** Telecom services provider Idea Cellular Ltd falls as much as 7.8 pct to its lowest since Jan. 30

** Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea agreed on Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 bln deal; but Idea investors sceptical about the upside

** Analysts cite concerns about valuations of the deal, adding synergies may not be realised until several years later

** Idea stock top percentage loser on the broader NSE index in midday trade

** The merger would create the country's biggest telecoms business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price war

** Up to Monday's close, Idea's shares had gained 25 pct since Jan. 30, when Vodafone first confirmed the merger