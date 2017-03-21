** Telecom services provider Idea Cellular Ltd
falls as much as 7.8 pct to its lowest since Jan. 30
** Britain's Vodafone Group and Idea agreed on
Monday to merge their Indian operations in a $23 bln deal; but
Idea investors sceptical about the upside
** Analysts cite concerns about valuations of the deal,
adding synergies may not be realised until several years later
** Idea stock top percentage loser on the broader NSE index
in midday trade
** The merger would create the country's biggest telecoms
business after the entry of a new rival sparked a brutal price
war
** Up to Monday's close, Idea's shares had gained 25 pct
since Jan. 30, when Vodafone first confirmed the merger