** Telecom services provider Idea Cellular Ltd rises as much as 14.3 pct to highest since April 29, 2016

** Shares give up most gains and were up 3.4 pct at 0421 GMT

** Stock top pct gainer on broader NSE index

** Idea board approves scheme of amalgamation of Vodafone India and its unit Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd with co

** Around 40 mln shares change hands in early trade, about 1.6 times the 30-day average volume

** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 45.8 pct this year