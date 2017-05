** Shares of IDFC Bank Ltd rise as much as 6.5 pct to highest since Feb 23

** Stock on track to record biggest intra-day pct gain since Dec 27, 2016

** March-qtr profit rises 7 pct, helped by higher interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans

** Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fall to 2.99 pct in Q4, from 7.03 pct previous qtr, company said on Tuesday

** Stock has fallen 1 pct this year up to Tuesday's close