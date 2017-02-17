** India's NSE index to add refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd and lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd as new constituents from March 31

** Telecoms company Idea Cellular Ltd and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to be dropped from the index

** Indiabulls Housing Finance gains as much as 6.1 pct in its biggest intraday pct gain in over nine months; IOC rises as much as 2.8 pct

** Idea Cellular falls about 3 pct while BHEL drops as much as 2.5 pct