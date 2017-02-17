BUZZ-India's PSP Projects falls on debut after $33 mln IPO
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
** India's NSE index to add refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd and lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd as new constituents from March 31
** Telecoms company Idea Cellular Ltd and state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd to be dropped from the index
** Indiabulls Housing Finance gains as much as 6.1 pct in its biggest intraday pct gain in over nine months; IOC rises as much as 2.8 pct
** Idea Cellular falls about 3 pct while BHEL drops as much as 2.5 pct
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013