FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BUZZ-India's Indigo owner falls further; Air India stake plan unnerves
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Market News
June 30, 2017 / 5:57 AM / a day ago

BUZZ-India's Indigo owner falls further; Air India stake plan unnerves

1 Min Read

** Shares of IndiGo owner InterGlobe Aviation Ltd slides as much as 5.6 pct after falling 2.2 pct on Thursday

** India's biggest airline expressed interest in buying a stake in Air India after the government gave "in-principle" approval to privatise the debt-laden state-owned carrier

** Analysts cite concern about such an investment, given Air India has 520 billion rupees ($8.04 billion) in debt as per govt data

** "The singular concern for any suitor of Air India is its over-leveraged balance sheet," ICICI securities says in note

** Up to Thursday's close, InterGlobe had risen 50.5 pct this year ($1 = 64.6675 Indian rupees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.