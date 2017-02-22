** Shares of IT services provider Infosys fall as much as 2.6 pct to 987 rupees

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage fall since Jan. 31

** Co says its audit committee has begun taking steps to investigate anonymous complaint sent to stock exchange regulator and media (bit.ly/2mkEyFt)

** The allegation, which Infosys denies, was that acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya was over-valued and possibly benefited some Infosys executives

** All complaints are under the company’s whistleblower policy, co added