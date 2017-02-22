BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of IT services provider Infosys fall as much as 2.6 pct to 987 rupees
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage fall since Jan. 31
** Co says its audit committee has begun taking steps to investigate anonymous complaint sent to stock exchange regulator and media (bit.ly/2mkEyFt)
** The allegation, which Infosys denies, was that acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya was over-valued and possibly benefited some Infosys executives
** All complaints are under the company’s whistleblower policy, co added
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share