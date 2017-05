** Infosys' Ltd shares fall as much as 2.7 pct to lowest in over two months

** Co sees FY 2017/18 revenues to grow 6.5 pct-8.5 pct in constant currency, lower than analysts' expectations

** FY18 revenue growth was expected to be 8-10 pct, HDFC Securities analysts wrote in a note

** Infosys reported a slightly higher-than-expected Mar-qtr profit as it added more clients in $100 mln-plus category

** Co's shares rose as much as 2.2 pct but reversed early gains quickly