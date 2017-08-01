BUZZ-India's InterGlobe Aviation hits near 19-month high on record profit

** InterGlobe Aviation Ltd rises as much as 3.1 pct at 1,330.80 rupees, its highest since Jan 4, 2016

** The owner of IndiGo airlines reported a record quarterly profit on Monday powered by growth in passenger revenue

** Indigo cut its FY18 capacity growth outlook to 20 pct inclusive of ATRs as it faces issues on A320 NEOs - Morgan Stanley analysts say in a note

** Morgan Stanley raise PT on stock to 1,213 rupees from 1,035 rupees; rating 'equal-weight'

** Expects yields to improve as lower capacity growth could help support yields in an environment in which industry growth is moderating at the margin - Morgan Stanley

** Up to Monday's close, stock has gained more than 57 pct this year