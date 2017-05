** Shares of refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd rise as much as 3.9 pct to their highest since Feb 23 on the first day trading as part of the 50-member Nifty index run by NSE

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Feb 1

** NSE announced addition of IOC last month, said change to take effect on March 31

** As of Thursday's close, IOC shares had gained about 15.9 pct so far this year vs a 12.1 pct rise in the NSE index