BUZZ-India's ITC slumps after tax increase on cigarettes

** India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd falls as much as 15 pct to its lowest since May 15

** Godfrey Phillips India Ltd falls as much as 10.4 pct to its lowest since April 19

** India raised total tax on cigarettes, resulting in an increase of as much as 792 rupees ($12.31) for every 1,000 cigarettes

** Tax follows uproar from anti-tobacco and several health groups, and will be effective Tuesday

** ITC will need 12-13 pct weighted average cigarette price hike hereon with about 20 pct price increase in the King Size Filter segment (KSFT) segment to offset the tax increase, sanalysts at Morgan Stanley write

** Expect an incremental 8-9 pct pricing action over the next few days, they say

** ITC posts biggest intraday pct fall since October 2012; Godfrey posts biggest intraday pct fall since Nov. 16, 2016 ($1 = 64.3200 Indian rupees)