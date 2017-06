** Shares of Jindal Stainless Ltd rise as much as 5.9 pct in early trade to highest since Jan 18, 2008

** Co reported a net profit of 1.61 bln rupees ($25.14 million) for the qtr ended March from a loss of 1.71 bln rupees a year earlier

** Around 1 mln shares change hands, more than double its 30-day average in the first 45 minutes of trade

** Stock gained 109.2 pct this year as of Friday's close ($1 = 64.0425 Indian rupees)