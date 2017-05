** Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) shares rise as much as 5.22 pct

** Q4 consolidated steel production at 1.3 mln tonnes, up 12.3 pct q-o-q, co said on Wednesday

** Production and sales of over 4.8 mln tonnes in FY 2016-17

** Jindal Shadeed Oman, part of JSPL, clocked highest ever production with over 20 pct rise