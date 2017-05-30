** Jubilant Foodworks shares fall as much as 13 pct to lowest since Dec. 29

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss in over 15 months

** Company's March-qtr profit falls about 76 pct to 67.2 mln rupees, missing analysts' estimate of 249.9 mln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Domino's Pizza India operator reported a fall in same restaurant sales for Domino's, hurt by the country's move to ban higher denomination notes

** Emkay Global Financial Services calls it a "disastrous quarter" in terms of same restaurant sales growth, cuts revenue estimates for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 due to lower store additions; retains "hold" rating

** Out of 27 analysts covering the stock, ten rate the stock "buy" or higher, while eight have a "hold" rating