BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Shares of Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd rise as much as 12.8 pct to 762 rupees
** Co's Q4 profit jumps nearly 14 times, helped by a 13 pct rise in revenue from its life science ingredients segment
** "The positive surprise is largely due to higher revenues in life science ingredients segment", Nomura analysts say
** Stock posts highest intraday pct gain since Jan 4
** About 1.4 mln shares traded by 0500 GMT, more than two times the stock's 30-day avg
** Stock up about 7 pct this year as of Tuesday's close
