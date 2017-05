** Shares of KEC International Ltd jump as much as 4.57 pct to a record high of 220.90 rupees

** The construction and engineering company on Tuesday said it got new orders worth 17.81 bln rupees ($273.41 mln) (bit.ly/2o5Bx07)

** Says company is witnessing steady order inflows from Power Grid Corp of India Ltd

** Stock had risen about 50 pct this year up to Monday's close ($1 = 65.1400 Indian rupees)