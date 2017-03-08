** Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd rise as much
2.69 pct to a record high
** Stock top pct gainer on the NSE index
** About 27.6 mln shares change hands in a single block deal
on the BSE
** Block deal by unknown buyer comes after the central bank
last month asked the lender's founders to cut stake in phases
** Canadian pension fund Caisse de Depot et Placement du
Quebec (CPPQ) is looking to buy a stake in the bank among other
suitors, Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the
matter (bloom.bg/2m0Dabf)
** Kotak Mahindra declined to comment on the block deal
** Stock up 14 pct this year as of Tuesday's close