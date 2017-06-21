(Updates)

** Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd up as much as 1.8 pct at 1,782.00 rupees, highest in over a week; stock among top pct gainers on the NSE index

** About 23.7 mln shares change hands in six block deals on the BSE

** Indian govt's Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) sold a 2.5 pct stake in L&T for more than 40 bln rupees ($619 mln) - Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Secretary of Dept of Investment and Public Asset Management on ET Now (bit.ly/2trsiqW)

** SUUTI is free to sell their stake without informing the company, a source at L&T who did not wish to be identified told Reuters

** About 32,600 shares were traded in a single block deal on the NSE

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had risen about 29.75 percent this year ($1 = 64.6250 Indian rupees)